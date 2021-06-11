Willy Paul shares ‘frustrations’ as a gospel musician





Willy Paul has finally opened up on his battle with depression and why he switched to secular music.

In a lengthy social media post, the former gospel artist cited “hate, discrimination and evil people” as the causes that pushed him to the edge.

“Some of you ask why I left the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. I was a top artist, but these evil people could not see that,” he said, adding, “I’m not perfect, but what I went through as a gospel artist, no servant of God” should go through.”

The singer said he was constantly frustrated by fellow artists and DJs who denied him airplay, saying his songs were not good enough.

“I was the top artist, but these evil people couldn’t see that. Or they just chose to ignore the reality!” he wrote on Instagram.

According to the singer who’s popularly known as Pozze, the frustrations drove him into depression, and at some point, he could not even pay his bills.

“These people broke my heart! They hurt me so bad; I was depressed for four months I kept crying in silence every single day and night. Finally, it got to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore. I had no money to pay my bills and even help out pale nyumbani. Can you imagine I had the biggest songs na hawa watu wakanichorea hivo tu. I’m not perfect but what I went through as a gospel artist, no servant of God should go through!!,” he said.

He opted to join the secular world of music because of his love for music and because he was tired of the hypocrisy in the gospel industry.

“Since I loved music and had bigger hopes with my career, I chose the other side, which is where I am today, n that’s what has kept me alive and stable. I was tired of the hypocrisy in the so-called Gospel industry. Plus, I just wanted 2b real with myself and not lie to God! God cannot be fooled, so I took a chill pill na sai Niko hapa. Same people that didn’t want me there were the first to reach out !!” he explained.