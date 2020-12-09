Widow who boiled stones for her starving children moves into brand new house





A widow in Mombasa, who made headlines for boiling stones for her hungry children, has now had a change of fortunes after becoming the latest home owner thanks to the support of well-wishers.

Peninah Kitsao moved into her new house in Kisauni on Tuesday after the construction of the modern house was completed, eight months after her plight was highlighted on NTV.

“Wakenya nashukuru mumenisaidia sana mahali nilikuwa, nilikuwa mahali pa shida lakini saa hizi ukiingia kwangu unatamani ulale hapo. Nashukuru, mawe imebadilika nyumba. Nashukuru Mungu amenitoa kwa mawe sasa niko kwa raha. Watoto wangu sahii kula wanakula vizuri yaani wamekuwa kama watoto wengine,”

The mother of eight lost her husband in 2019 and since then she had been supporting her family doing menial jobs, which included washing clothes for her neighbors.

However, following the spread of Covid-19 in the country many people started exercising caution not allowing people into their homes for fear of contracting the deadly virus.

This turned Ms Kitsao’s situation from bad to worse as she could no longer provide for her family but now she had every reason to smile as lady luck smiled on her big.