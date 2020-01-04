Why Willis Raburu has taken a break from Citizen

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu on Friday announced that he had taken a break from the media.

In a Facebook post, Raburu said that he had taken a short break from work and his duties on Citizen TV and Hot 96 deal with recent pain together with his wife. Raburu’s wife Marya Prude who had been pregnant had a still birth.

“Over the past few days my heart has been shattered and torn in to several pieces. The pain I have felt has been immeasurable and one that words fail to aptly capture. It has left me with several questions and literally reset my outlook on life,” part of the Facebook post by Raburu read.

He said that he could not deal with the pain alone and that he needed a break to allow his wife and him “get through the motions”.

Raburu did not reveal when he will be making a comeback to the screens.

The 10 over 10 show host said that a number of his colleagues will be holding the fort for him until the day that he will be back.

He asked his fans to continue praying for him until the day he will get back to the screens and radio.

“I love you all, you make me who I am. See you soon. Successful people look like you! WABEBEE!” were his last words in the post.