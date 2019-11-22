Why Vigilance House has pulled alcoblow from all roads

Alcoblow was last week removed from the roads across the country until further notice, Nairobi News understands.

An internal communication seen by Nairobi News ordered police bosses across the country last week to deliver all breathalyser kits to Nairobi Area police station.

“Good Morning SCPSs. Please note that even as we await written instructions, From Today going forward there will be no(R) no alcohol blow checks in the county until further notice. This being the case all the Alcohol Blow gadgets will be handed over in writing to OC traffic on Monday 18/11/19 on or before 1000 hours without fail,” read the internal memo from Vigilance House.

Although there has been no public communication, there were no alcoblow checks last weekend on various Nairobi roads.

Our source says that the drastic move to stop the alcoblow checks happened after a “senior police officer” moved around various stops “incognito” and “witnessed first-hand the mess in those checkpoints”.

“These checks are entrenching drunk-driving instead of eradicating. That is all I can say for now,” said the source.

Our source refused to name the senior officer and did not say when the alcoblow checks are likely to return.