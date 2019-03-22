Why Uhuru’s Twitter and Facebook accounts have been suspended

President Uhuru Kenyatta fields questions from Kenyans during a past virtual interaction on Facebook from State House, Nairobi. FILE PHOTO

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media accounts were deactivated on Friday morning at the request of State House, Nairobi.

This was after the president’s Twitter and Facebook accounts were accessed by ‘unauthorised’ people.

Office of the President Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has confirmed the deactivation in a tweet.

On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta .All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken. — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) March 22, 2019

It is not yet clear whether the deactivation of the president’s social media accounts was prompted by a morning post on his Twitter account that declared his readiness to severe ties with family and political allies involved in corruption.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” President Kenyatta tweeted.

President Kenyatta is the most followed leader in Sub-Saharan Africa on Twitter with more than three million followers.

This is according to a study released last year and dubbed Twiplomacy by Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), an international communications agency.