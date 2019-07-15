Why Tuju will not be responding to DP Ruto’s Twitter tackle

Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju says he will not respond to Deputy President William Ruto’s fiery Twitter that had questioned his loyalty.

Ruto’s tweet had been prompted by Sunday Nation’s headline story titled ‘Tuju’s new role in Raila Kitchen Cabinet’.

The story claimed Tuju had assumed new duties in ODM leader Raila Odinga’s inner circle.

“So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu,” Ruto tweeted.

In his response, Tuju said; “Please do put on record that I refuse to be drawn into public argument with the deputy president or engage with him through the media because he is my boss in the party. That is my position.”

Tuju has not been on the good side with leaders affiliated to Ruto. Many have called for his resignation from the party post.

An audio recording of an alleged telephone conversation between Tuju and former Mp George Nyanja exchanging anti- Ruto sentiments steered demand for his resignation.