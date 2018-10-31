Why Sonko has ordered all noisy night clubs in estates closed

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko on Wednesday ordered closure of all noisy night clubs, bars and social joints within estates to allow Class Eight and Form Four candidates do their examinations in a conducive environment.

Governor Sonko, in a statement to newsrooms, directed the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the Nairobi County Liquor Control Board and security agencies to ensure that the noise in estates is minimized.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination started on Tuesday and will end on Thursday while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination officially started last Monday. It will end on November 29.

A total of 1,060,703 candidates are sitting this year’s KCPE examination.

However, several pupils failed to turn up for the examinations on day one for various reasons. Some 664,587 students are sitting for the KCSE examination.