Why Sarah Wairimu desperately wants to access her marital home

The widow of Dutch Tycoon Tob Cohen now wants the court to allow her access her marital home in Kitisuru to get her personal effects and her car.

Sarah Wairimu, through her lawyer Philip Murgor, on Wednesday told the court she has no clothes and personal effects and is currently relying on her relatives and friends.

She also pointed out that it has been hard for her to move around without her car and wants it released.

In response, State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki said the house is a crime scene and Wairimu cannot be allowed in the house and the vehicle is an exhibit because it was used by the deceased.

Justice Stella Mutuku directed Murgor to file a formal application listing the items his client needed from the house so that they can determine what are exhibit in the case she is a suspect in the murder of her late husband Cohen.

The case will be mentioned next Tuesday.

RELEASED

Wairimu was released on a Sh2 million cash bail after spending 44 days in custody with the court issuing condition for her release.

She was ordered not to set foot at her Kitisuru home which was declared a crime scene.

Detectives drawn from the DCI discovered Cohen’s body in a septic tank at his Kitisuru home close to two months after the Dutch billionaire went missing.

A postmortem report revealed that the Dutch tycoon died after sustaining a blow inflicted by a blunt object on the right side of his head, autopsy results revealed.