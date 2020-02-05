Why police have dropped probe into Kutuny’s child support incident

Police now say they will not be pursue an incident where a woman stormed the Nairobi home of Cherangany Member of Parliament Joshua Kutuny at midnight seeking child support.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Nairobi County police boss Philip Ndolo said that the matter was a private affair and that the MP and the woman identified as Joyline Chemutai should sort out their matters privately.

“Police were supposed to maintain law and order which they did. Now the rest of the issue is upon the two to sort out,” Mr Ndolo said.

CHILD UPKEEP

In the incident, Ms Chemutai is said to have stormed the home of the MP at midnight to ask for child upkeep.

It is then that she started wailing as she called for help saying that someone wanted to kill her.

Two police officers identified as Emmanuel Maiyo and Mercy Ng’eno who were around the MP’s home quickly responded and calmed the situation.

A report filed under OB number 02/5/2/2020 revealed that the male officer was forced to shoot in the air to calm the situation.

Ms Chemutai later recorded a statement on the matter.