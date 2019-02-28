Why police are not willing to release Jacque Maribe’s car and phone just yet





Police are not ready to release a vehicle belonging to TV journalist Jacque Maribe until it is produced as an exhibit in murder case, the High Court has been told.

Ms Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu have denied killing Monica Kimani, an offence they allegedly committed on September 19, last year at Lamuria Apartments in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The prosecution also said they were not ready to release Ms Maribe’s mobile phone for fear she might destroy evidence before it is tendered in court.

During the last mention of the case in December 2018, the prosecution said they were still analysing the car and once the process is completed and the vehicle presented as an exhibit, it will be handed over to her.

EXHIBITS

A statement filed in court by the investigating officer said they completed analysis at Maribe’s home in Lang’ata and handed back the house. The house was designated a crime scene.

When they appeared before Justice James Wakiaga on Thursday, Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki said they intend to release both the car and the mobile phone after presenting them as exhibits in court.

She said the prosecution will rely on the items during the hearing. Ms Maribe, through her lawyer Katwa Kigen, said he needed time to respond to the affidavit filed by the investigation officer.

MURDER CHARGE

Ms Maribe and Mr Irungu alias Jowie, were charged on October 15, with the murder of the 28-year-old woman, who had just arrived from South Sudan the day she was killed.

Justice Wakiaga released Ms Maribe on bond but declined Irungu’s request, saying he was a flight risk, had no fixed home, among other reasons.

“The accused has no known assets in the country save for an intention to set up a private security firm and, therefore, I find him to be with no fixed abode, lacking any deep emotional, occupation or economic ties in the country and is likely to abscond should an opportunity arise,” the judge said.

Justice Wakiaga said the mere fact that Mr Irungu was willing to surrender his passport was no guarantee that he cannot leave the country.

The application will be argued on March 13.