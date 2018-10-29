Must Read

Why motorists want this new rumble strips on Waiyaki Way removed

October 29, 2018 2:00 pm
A major traffic on Waiyaki Way on October 29, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY
City motorists using busy Waiyaki Way have called out Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for erecting rumble strips which they say have turned into a nightmare.

The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and have now turned into a cause of a major traffic tailback  on the road.

They were erected as part of the ongoing expansion of Waiyaki Way into a superhighway to ease traffic from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Rironi area.

SIX-LANE THOROUGHFARE

The road is being converted into a major six-lane thoroughfare, complete with interchanges as well as service and bus lanes, among other features.

The first phase of the expansion is on the 25km stretch between James Gichuru Road and Rironi. But the expansion works is turning out to be a nightmare for city motorists.

PHOTO | COURTESY
Here are a few thoughts and advice that the affected motorist want to contractor to consider.

