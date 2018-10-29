Why motorists want this new rumble strips on Waiyaki Way removed

City motorists using busy Waiyaki Way have called out KeNHA for erecting rumble strips which they say have turned into a nightmare.





The new bumps were erected on Friday afternoon and have now turned into a cause of a major traffic tailback on the road.

They were erected as part of the ongoing expansion of Waiyaki Way into a superhighway to ease traffic from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Rironi area.

SIX-LANE THOROUGHFARE

The road is being converted into a major six-lane thoroughfare, complete with interchanges as well as service and bus lanes, among other features.

The first phase of the expansion is on the 25km stretch between James Gichuru Road and Rironi. But the expansion works is turning out to be a nightmare for city motorists.

Here are a few thoughts and advice that the affected motorist want to contractor to consider.

Whoever thought this small bumps on Waiyaki way was a smart idea aki please just rethink it and remove them because we were doing just fine before.Please and Thank you!! @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/iwAcp3Jusn — Wanjiku Karuga (@Sheekoh_K) October 26, 2018

Dear CS @JamesMacharia_ yesterday one of your careless contractors erect bumps on both sides of Waiyaki way at Kangemi & Nairobi School causing a massive traffic jam. A day later & accidents at the same spot. What do you take us for? cc @PSCharlesHinga @KeNHAKenya @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/ht0geePpBt — Walter Maina (@Waltermaina) October 27, 2018

The stripe bumps on Waiyaki way should be removed. Slowing down traffic for no reason. @Ma3Route — Don King🇰🇪 (@ThisMista) October 29, 2018

Waiyaki Way people factor in +2 hours to your daily commute to/from going forward. Also factor in money for insurance + phone snatching because it's like Christmas for Kangemi gangs. #traffic — geofrey (@8eff) October 29, 2018

Whoever authorized those rumble strips on Waiyaki way needs a proper slap across their face. Those slaps that leave your face hot!!!! @Ma3Route — kavimuna (@kavimuna) October 29, 2018

Waiyaki way at Deloitte to town and towards Kangemi the traffic is bumper to bumper @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/TuqrXvm2Zd — Muteithia CK (@muteithiack) October 26, 2018

It’s amazing to realize that I’ve interacted with bread smarter than the guy who thought bumps on Waiyaki Way was a good idea. 😑 — Ty (@tyrus_) October 27, 2018