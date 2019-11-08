Why Mariga conceded defeat early in Kibra by-election
At the start of Thursday November 7, the election day in Kibra, Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga was a very confident man.
Even after failing to vote for himself because he is not a registered voter in the constituency with one of the largest slums in Africa, he said he was confident of winning the city seat.
But things would soon change.
At 11pm Thursday, with only 60 out of 183 polling stations tallied, Mariga conceded defeat by Orange party candidate Imran Okoth to the surprise of his supporters and rivals.
CONGRATULATED WINNER
“I would like to congratulate you for wining. We had a healthy competition and I’m ready to support your leadership,” Mariga said in a video message.