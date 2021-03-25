Why KEPSA wants Uhuru to increase curfew hours

Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has requested President Uhuru Kenyatta to increases the curfew hours in the next three weeks to curb the increases of the Covid-19 infections.

KEPSA CEO Carole Karuga, in a statement, proposed several measures President Kenyatta should initiate saying it was concerned about the virus spike in these last few weeks.

“In this same spirit of cooperation with the government, and due to the urgent need to reverse this worrying upward trajectory in new Covid-19 cases, KEPSA is asking the government to institute additional stringent measures to be implemented over the next 2-3 weeks, after which they can be reviewed for impact,” part of the statement reads.

The alliance wants the ongoing nationwide curfew that starts at 10pm to commence from 9pm to 4am while restaurants and night clubs to close earlier.

KEPSA is also recommending that the cessation of movement in and out of the five most affected counties in the country be imposed for at least three weeks to tame the spread.

The five it initially singled out for cessation of movement are Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu and Kajiado but KEPSA later revised the statement removing the proposals.

The private alliance also wants the government to restrict all social gatherings “including in homes for the next three weeks.”

“Restrict all social gatherings including in homes for the next 3weeks. The social gathering includes ceremonies to mark Idd and Easter celebrations, weddings etc. Limit the number of people attending funerals to below 15 for the next 3 weeks. Reduction in the number of people attending physical meetings in offices etc. for the next 3 weeks,” the statement adds.

People attending funerals will be below the 100 cap announced by Kenyatta two weeks ago.

With the ongoing vaccination exercise, KEPSA says there should be a clear massive vaccine rollout plan, which stipulates the number of people to be vaccinated by when.

They also want a blanket indemnity to be issued by the government to enable the private sector to bring in more vaccines into the country.

“Encourage public, private and religious leaders to take Covid vaccine and create more awareness. This move will increase public confidence and increase vaccine uptake. Private sector leaders above 50 years are ready to get vaccinated publicly to create more awareness on vaccination,” she said.

KEPSA also added that it will revive the partnership with the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on-call number 1196 for reporting on those not adhering to rules.

It is also calling for the enhancement of enforcement of Covid-19 protocols in all markets, trading centres, public transport including SGR night train, serviced apartments and Airbnb.

On Wednesday, Kenya recorded 1,540 new Covid-19 cases after testing 9,348 samples.

Speaking at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said the country’s caseload stood at 124,707 and the positivity rate moved to 16.5 per cent.

According to the CS, Nairobi’s contribution to the positivity rate stood at 57.7 per cent, warning that if the situation persists, more stringent measures may have to be put in place.