Why Kenyans are threatening to boycott Mashujaa Day celebrations

Kenyans on Twitter have launched a campaign to boycott this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on October 20, 2019.

The campaign stems from the Netizens’ dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the search operation for the bodies of the two victims of last weekend’s ferry tragedy at Likoni Channel.

A multi-agency team that comprises divers and other experts from Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services Ltd, Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Coast Guard service and Kenya Marine and Fisheries research institute started launched the mission on Tuesday.

But two days later, the bodies of Mariam Kidenga, 35, and her four-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, have not been retrieved.

The two drowned after their vehicle slid off MV Harambee ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean on Sunday evening.

The slow pace of the recovery mission is what has angered the online community which is now calling for a boycott to the annual Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Our uniformed forces have intensified rehearsals for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park, Mombasa. This will be the first time in our history that the Kenya Navy will give the National Salute to the President. pic.twitter.com/8FVW4CLAtq — Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho (@Karanjakibicho) September 30, 2019

We will boycott Mashujaa Day, This is Kenya Coast Guard which was launched recently. Unfortunately their main work is watching how waves move in the ocean. #BoycottMashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/o6hfJ7FK9X — Shaniz Kiky (@ShanizKiky) October 2, 2019

Practising what they do but kwa ground things are different.#LikoniFerryTragedy#BoycottMashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/ZGd8go9Epa — Felix Muthugumi (@FelixMuthugumi) October 1, 2019

These beautiful souls are 20M down in Indian ocean, the top leadership is silent. Why torment the souls this much? They didn’t deserve to die. #BoycottMashujaaDay #BoycottMashujaaDay #BoycottMashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/DGgNlWfynu — FRIENDS OF LAIKIPIA (FOL) (@FolFriends) October 2, 2019

In 2018, Kenya Ferry Services was given 78million for installation of security cameras on its vessels. Upto date, NO single CCTV camera has been seen in any of the vessels at #LikoniFerry. Corruption will kill this country! 😭😭 #LikoniFerryTragedy #BoycottMashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/Qbj6XuZ8XL — Daniel Omondi 🇰🇪 (@omondii_) October 2, 2019

The Likoni ferry tragedy has exposed just how useless the recently launched coast guard is,the mediocrity of Kenya navy,the incompetency of Kenya ferry services management,the government has no regard to the safety of it’s citizens! #BoycottMashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/rSJ56jvOBf — @Drury🇰🇪 (@Dennoh0) October 2, 2019