Why Kenyans are threatening to boycott Mashujaa Day celebrations

By Amina Wako October 3rd, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have launched a campaign to boycott this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held at the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on October 20, 2019.

The campaign stems from the Netizens’ dissatisfaction with the slow pace of the search operation for the bodies of the two victims of last weekend’s ferry tragedy at Likoni Channel.

A multi-agency team that comprises divers and other experts from Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services Ltd, Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Coast Guard service and Kenya Marine and Fisheries research institute started launched the mission on Tuesday.

But two days later, the bodies of Mariam Kidenga, 35, and her four-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu, have not been retrieved.

The two drowned after their vehicle slid off MV Harambee ferry and plunged into the Indian Ocean on Sunday evening.

The slow pace of the recovery mission is what has angered the online community which is now calling for a boycott to the annual Mashujaa Day celebrations.

