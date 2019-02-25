Why Kajiado lost rights to Madaraka Day fete





The Madaraka Day fete that was supposed to be celebrated in Kajiado has been moved to Narok.

This was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

This came hours after Mr Kenyatta met at the State House with the National Celebrations Committee led by CS Fred Matiang’i, for a briefing on the progress regarding preparations leading up to the June 1, 2019 event.

According to the Committee, the Kajiado stadium was under construction and will not be complete by the time the celebrations are happening. The Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and his counterpart from Narok Samuel Ole Tunai were present during the Monday meeting.

In the meeting, the Ministry of sport and Heritage was directed to allocate Sh100 million to Kajiado to enhance the ongoing work on the stadium for future use of the stadium for national events.

Kajiado had been confirmed as the venue when the President was returning from Arusha after attending the EAC heads of state summit.

According to the president, moving the ceremony from Kajiado to Narok, the benefits arising from hosting the event will be within the same economic block.

Mr Kenyatta has adopted a policy where national holidays are celebrated in other counties, a departure from the past where all events were held in Nairobi.