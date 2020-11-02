Why Jowie, Jacque Maribe murder trial has been pushed to next year

TV journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Kuria lrungu alias Jowie during the hearing of their murder charge on June 25, 2019. Photo | Dennis Onsongo

A new judge will be appointed early next year to proceed with the murder case against two former lovers, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and Jacque Maribe, who are charged with killing businesswoman Monicah Kimani two years ago.

This follows the transfer of trial judge Justice James Wakiaga to the anti-corruption division of the High Court.

A new judge will be appointed by the head of the criminal division of the High Court, Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit.

The accused will be given an option before the new judge to elect to proceed from where the case had been reached by Justice Wakiaga or start afresh in accordance with Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

Jacque and Jowie had been directed last week by Deputy Registrar Rose Otieno to appear before Justice Lesiit today for fresh trial directions.

But the case was again mentioned before another deputy registrar of the criminal division, Ms Jane Kamau, because Justice Lesiit was engaged in the lengthy trial involving slain rights lawyer Willie Kimani against four administration police officers and a police informer.

Ms Kimani directed Jowie and Jacque to appear before Justice Lesiit on January 25, 2021 for fresh directions.

Interviewed by the Nation today, defence lawyer David Ayuo said fresh directions will be given but that the accused will make an informed decision on whether their trial starts afresh or proceeds from where it was left off.

“Over 20 witnesses have testified so far. There are about seven witnesses to go before the prosecution rests its case,” Mr Ayuo told the Nation at the Milimani High Court on Monday.

Among the witness who appeared before Justice Wakiaga was Mr Lee Omondi, who identified Jowie as the last person seen with Ms Kimani before she was found dead in her house in Nairobi.

Mr Omondi, a friend of the late Monica, described their final moments at her house at Lamuria Gardens Apartments before he left her in the company of Jowie.

Jacque and Jowie have denied murdering Monica on the night of September 19 and September 20, 2018.

Her lifeless body was found at her bathroom.

They are out on a cash bail of Sh2 million each.