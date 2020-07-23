Why international air passengers will be exempted from night curfew

Airlines have nonetheless had to restrict their domestic flight schedules in adherence to the curfew hours—affecting the frequency of services.

This doesn’t augur well for most of the international flights which arrive into the country late-night, especially those from Europe and the Middle East.

Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia last week also exempted passengers and tourists arriving in the country from mandatory quarantine if they do not show any symptoms of Covid-19.

“All passengers shall be exempted from quarantine on arrival at their destinations if their body temperatures are not above 37.5 degrees Celsius and they do not have a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing and other flu-like symptoms,” Mr Macharia said last week.

The decision is part of a strategy aimed at restoring Kenya’s economy, which has been hit hard by Covid-19, slowing to 2.5 percent growth this year from 5.4 percent previously. Tourism alone, which is one of the key pillars of the economy, incurred losses amounting to Sh85 billion.