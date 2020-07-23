Why international air passengers will be exempted from night curfew
Passengers arriving on late-night international flights will be exempted from the nationwide 9 pm-4 am curfew which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
The Transport ministry said the exemption would enable airlines to operate smoothly at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) without the inconvenience of the lockdown rule.
“International passengers will be exempted from restrictions on movement past curfew hours when the international flights resume,” the ministry said.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on July 6 announced a phased reopening of the country from a Covid-19 lockdown, lifting restrictions on travel in and out of the capital Nairobi and Mombasa and allowing air travel to resume.
The easing out saw domestic commercial and passenger flights restart on July 15, while international travel is scheduled to resume from August 1.