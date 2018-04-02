Nasa Resistance Movement (NRM) self-declared General Miguna Miguna addresses the media at Okoa Kenya offices on January 24, 2018. PHOTO JEFF ANGOTE

Self-declared general of the banned National Resistance Movement Miguna Miguna has vowed to return to Kenya after he landed in Toronto, Canada from Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Dr Miguna says he will make yet another attempt to return to his country of birth once he has sought specialized medical treatment.

“Today, I have arrived in Ontario, Canada in order to undergo specialized toxicology tests and medical treatment following my illegal and violent abduction, torture and chemical poisoning by the tyrannical Jubilee regime,” said Dr Miguna defiantly in a statement on his official Facebook page.

“After my medical treatment abroad I intend to immediately return to Kenya and to continue the struggle for a better and just society that we Kenyans have been yearning for 55 years,” He added.

In the statement posted on his official Facebook page, Dr Miguna downplayed reports that he had used his Canadian passport to travel from Dubai to Canada despite claiming earlier that it had been stolen.

“I refused to use hand over my Canadian passport to the tyrants in Kenya because I arrived in Kenya on March 26th as a Kenyan born citizen. This is not a case of which travel documents I use or have used to seek emergency and specialized medical attention,” he said.

The firebrand lawyer-cum-politician landed in Toronto at 12:18pm East African Time after taking an Air Canada flight number AC 057 from Dubai’s DXB Airport on Monday at 12:30am.

Mr Miguna was forcefully deported for the second time to Dubai on March 26, 2018 after the state initially deported him to Canada on February 6, 2018 over claims he was not legally a Kenyan citizen.

Mr Miguna spent 3 days at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport under tight police guard before being controversially sent to Dubai despite more than 10 court orders being issued against his deportation.





