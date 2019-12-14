Why DPP Haji wants Samburu governor Lenolkulal arrested, bail cancelled

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji plans to move to court next week to have Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal’s bail canceled for violating the terms of his release by making executive appointments on Friday.

On April 2, 2019 while granting the governor bail over graft charges facing him, Justice Mumbi Ngugi ruled that governor Lenolkulal should not be allowed to access his offices unless he gets written permission from the EACC.

By reshuffling his cabinet on Friday, the DPP says he went against his bail conditions and through prosecution lawyer Wesley Nyamache, wants the matter addressed urgently and action taken against the county boss.

Last week, Haji warned Kiambu governor Ferdinard Waititu, who is also facing corruption charges and is out on bail with similar conditions, against his threat to open a parallel office to run county matters.

This is after the Deputy Speaker Prof. Kithure Kindiki ruled that Waititu and Lenolkulal can continue carrying out their duties as governors only that they cannot access the county offices.

While issuing an arrest order against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on December 6, the DPP issued a stern warning to the governors planning to open parallel offices.

“I am aware of the Senate’s decision action to defy court orders to direct Governor Waititu to open a parallel office while aware of the High Court’s decision barring him from office. This office shall be vigilant and such atrocious acts will not go unpunished. I am warning Governor Waititu and the Governor of Samburu not to breach the terms of their bail terms. We shall arrest them if they do,” the DPP said.

Lenolkulal who was released on a bail of Sh10 million from the initial Sh100 million, which he successfully challenged, was charged before the anti-corruption court in Nairobi with four counts of abuse of office and conflict of interest leading to the loss of Sh84.6 million public funds.