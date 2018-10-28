Why commercial sex workers in Githurai are distressed

Some commercial sex workers had reportedly been using temporary business structures along Thika Superhighway as a safe haven for servicing their clients.





Commercial sex workers who ply their trade in Nairobi’s Githurai area are now a distressed lot.

This following the demolition of temporary business structures along the Super highway by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA).

Some of the commercial sex workers had reportedly been using the structures as a safe haven for servicing their clients under the cover of darkness.

SERVICING CLIENTS

“At least sanity is now back in this place. Here you would see these young ladies servicing their clients at night inside the structures ” said Mr Jared Kuria who works in the area as a guard.

Mr Dan Mwangi, who owned one of the structures, told Nairobi News that used condoms were a common side inside some of the stalls.

FUTILE EFFORTS

Mr Mwangi said that all efforts to get rid of the commercial sex workers had previously proved futile.

“They have now moved to the other market and still go on with their ways of making money,” he said.

It is now three months since KENHA brought down the structures, but already the traders have started reconstructing them.