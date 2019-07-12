Why city women are going crazy about coconut

Have you seen the word ‘coconut’ on your social media timeline lately?

Are you still wondering why the fruit has become the talk of town on social media? Well, wonder no more.

The discussion about coconut was started in the famous Kilimani Mums Udaku Zone on Facebook.

Apparently, the coconut being discussed has to do with bedroom matters.

According to the women in the group, coconut moves are performed by a woman during sex.

The woman has to be on top during the session where she gyrates her waist as if writing the word coconut.

According to the women, once a woman achieves this she is guaranteed to get everything from her man.

This information excited the members of the group with most promising to share the feedback after trying the moves.

The information has spread to other social media platforms with many left wondering why coconut is trending.