Why ban on matatus from Nairobi CBD will be Badi’s litmus test





Yet another plan that will see matatus removed from the Nairobi city centre by November has been mooted.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi wants matatus plying Thika Road to offload passengers in new bus stations at Ngara and Parklands, while those from Machakos and Lang’ata road will terminate their journeys at a yet to be built stage at the Railway Club.

Perfect plan? Yes, but if past experience is anything to go by, he might just be the one moving out of the city centre before the public service vehicles.

In the past, magnificent plans to rid the city centre of matatus were floated by leaders, but all remained just that – plans. The city leaders ended up leaving their posts before actualising their plans.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, when he was the minister for Local Government in 2008, tried in vain to decongest the city centre by banning all buses and matatus from its streets.

The matatus came up with ingenious ways of accessing the city centre and life continued as normal.

Enter Governor Evans Kidero from the corporate world in 2013. The matatus lived out his five-year tenure on the streets of Nairobi.

Dr Kidero formed a task force incorporating different stakeholders in the transport sector in 2015.

The team visited Nairobi residents and collected views before they came up with recommendations to decongest the city.

Consequently, a May 12, 2017 gazette notice was issued, designating specific omnibus termini and routes within Nairobi for buses travelling through the city centre.

The notice indicated that all PSVs from Jogoo and Lusaka roads would pick and drop passengers at the Muthurwa terminus.

Those using Waiyaki Way, Uhuru Highway, Kipande and Limuru roads, would have their final stop at the Murang’a Road’s Fig Tree Terminus A, where those from Thika road would also go.

The PSVs that go past Ruiru but branch off before Kenol on the Nyeri/Meru-Nairobi Road, would end their journeys at Desai road terminus.

Those going past Kenol, together with all upcountry buses on Uhuru Highway, were to stop at Park Road terminus, while matatus using Juja Road, Ring Road Ngara and Park Road to enter the city centre were to stop at Ngara Road terminus.

All urban and peri-urban routes from Mombasa and Lang’ata roads were to use the Hakati terminus, and those from Ngong Road would stop at the Railway Station.

Finally, high capacity PSVs from upcountry were to be at the Machakos terminus, while matatus, including City Hoppa and Kenya Bus Service, which are on diametric multiple routes within the city would be stationed at the Central Bus Station.

Dr Kidero moved in to effect the gazette notice. He ordered all the PSVs parked in ungazetted areas to be towed to the county general stores, saying they were causing disorder and congestion.

But the matatu crew stayed put, vowing not to relent until they were allocated alternative parking areas. The governor changed his tone. He left office while the PSVs were still in the city centre.

Senator Mike Sonko took over as governor in August 2017.