White model who ‘turned black’ Martina Big house-hunting in Kenya

Martina Big (left), the German-born model, during her visit to Kenya last year. PHOTO | COURTESY

Martina Big, the German-born model who has undergone skin-darkening procedures, might soon be settling in Kenya.

Speaking to British newspaper The Sun, Martina, who was given the name Malaika Mkubwa during her visit to Kenya last year, said that she is house hunting in Kenya.

During the Africa tour, she visited different countries to experience different African cultures.

In her interview she revealed how she felt more at home in Kenya.

“I not only look like an African woman, I also feel that I’m now an African woman,” she told The Sun.

“I spent time in Kenya last year and I felt so at home. Now I have a lot of invitations from all over Africa. I wanted to go to different countries there and learn more and to decide which place is best for me to live,” she said.

Ms Big made headlines when she started the journey of transforming herself to a black African woman.

Her transformation came after she spent more than Sh6 million to have breast implants that earned her the tag “the woman with biggest boobies in Europe”.

She later underwent melanin injections that completely transformed the color of her skin.