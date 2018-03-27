Romanian Dan Mureşan (left) who reportedly died in a Nairobi hotel paving the way for hiring of Christopher Wylie (right), the whistle-blower against Cambridge Analytica. PICTURE | COURTESY

Former Cambridge Analytica employee now claims that his predecessor who died mysteriously in a Kenyan hotel room may have been poisoned after a deal gone sour.

Christopher Wylie, a tech specialist has in the past said that Dan Muresan, a Romanian citizen, was found dead in 2012 while working for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 campaign.

But on Tuesday, Wylie shocked UK’s culture select committee of MPs with claims that rumours surrounding the circumstances around Mr Muresan’s alleged murder circulated around the controversial data firm, according to Daily Mail.

He claimed that local police had been bribed “not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours in a bid to cover up the possible murder”.

“Cambridge Analytica was working with Kenyan politicians, but because in a lot of African countries if a deal goes wrong you pay for it,” he said.

MY PREDECESSOR

“Dan was my predecessor….what I heard was that he was working on some kind of deal of some sort – I’m not sure what. The deal went sour. People suspected he was poisoned in his hotel room. I also heard that the police had got bribed not to enter the hotel room for 24 hours.”

Wylie however maintained that he had not witnessed the events and that “that is what I was told – I was not there so I (cannot) speak to the veracity of it.’

Mr Wylie said that when he joined Cambridge Analytica in 2012 he did not know the name of his predecessor or what happened to him.

The late Mureşan was the son of former Romania Agriculture Minister Ioan Avram Muresan, who is now in prison for corruption charges.