Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. PHOTO | FILE

Mombasa residents are concerned about the whereabouts of their Governor, and they are letting him know about it.

A cheeky missing person poster of Governor Hassan Joho has emerged on social media drawing the attention of netizens who responded by coming up with different theories on his whereabouts.

The poster shared by a tweep carries one of the governor’s famous portrait picture with the words written in capital letters, “Mombasa County Government missing person, Gov Ali Hassan Joho.”

The self-styled Governor 001 visited Estonia on March 1st, where he lead a delegation from the coastal county on a benchmarking tour aimed at securing partnerships and funding in tourism and e-governance.

While on his trip abroad the governor through his spokesperson said that he would visit lawyer Miguna Miguna in Dubai where he had been hospitalized after being deported from Kenya last week.

Mr Miguna later claimed that he had not received any communication from Mr Joho on his visit. He reportedly travelled to Canada without meeting Joho.

OFFICIAL TRIP

However, on Thursday Mombasa County Director of communications Richard Chacha told Nairobi News on phone that the Governor is indeed around.

He said Mr Joho was away for only two and half weeks on an official trip and not 60 days as is being purported by individuals on social media.

“The governor is around, he came back during Easter. These reports that he was away for pleasure are all false information. In fact his trip has been for business to foster partnerships with foreign investors for the Mombasa County,”

He added: “He has been working throughout, and even though he was away he was corresponding with the Deputy Governor on work matters, and people should know with technology one is able to work even if they are out of the country.”

