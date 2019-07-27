Where is Governor Waititu? The Sh588 million question!

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is a missing man.

Nearly 24 hours after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest over the irregular award of tenders worth Sh588 million, Mr Waititu’s whereabouts remain unknown.

Also missing are his wife Susan Wangari and Mr Luka Mwangi Waihenya. Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) told Nairobi News that they were yet to find the trio.

“His whereabouts are still unclear as it is proving futile to get hold of him and his wife,” an EACC official who spoke in confidence told Nairobi News.

The detective said that the trio could not be traced at their known residences.

The last time the governor made a public appearance was on Thursday when he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President Dr. William Ruto, Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the opening of the Bidco Industrial Park in Ruiru.

MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

It is his mysterious disappearance that forced EACC boss Twalib Mbarak to order the Governor, his wife and Mr Waihenya to turn themselves in.

Already, three individuals namely; Charles Mbuthia Chege, Joyce Ngina Musyoka and Simon Kabacho Kangethe who were being sought by detectives over the scandal have been nabbed.

Mr Haji wants the governor arrested over the award of a tender for the upgrading of various roads in the county.

Governor Waititu is accused of awarding the tender to Testimony Enterprise Limited which is owned by his close relatives.

Sleuths believe that the directors of the said company are close associates of the first-term governor.

In a press release, the DPP said that Sh147,274,055.39 was irregularly paid to the company.