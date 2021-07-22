Whatsapp introduce joinable voice call





WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to join a group video or voice call after it’s started.

The new feature will help users join a group call even if they initially miss a call when their phone rings. The update also brings an easy way to let you drop off and rejoin a group WhatsApp call — as long as the call is still ongoing.

“Launching joinable calls on WhatsApp today. Now, if you are added to a group call or if you miss one, you can join in anytime,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s Chief Executive.

WhatsApp has also changed the call info screen for group calls. There will be two options to either ‘ignore’ or ‘open’ the group call.

When you tap the ‘open’ option, it will expand the call screen showing the camera, and a list of participants in the call who have joined or are yet to join.

The info screen is displayed during the ongoing call as well.

“Joinable calls reduce the burden of answering a group call as it starts, and brings the spontaneity and ease of in-person conversations to group calling on WhatsApp,” the platform said in a blog post.

NO MORE FOMO. You won't miss a group call because you didn't get to the phone fast enough anymore! With Joinable calls on WhatsApp you can join an ongoing call at any time! pic.twitter.com/UXcF18THu4 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 19, 2021

The joinable calls feature is used by other apps such as Instagram. It’s also similar to how Google Meet, Microsoft Teams calls work.

—