WhatsApp add option for disappearing messages feature





WhatsApp recently added a “View Once” feature, which is basically an expansion of the disappearing messages feature.

And now, the online messaging app is testing a three-month-long time limit for disappearing messages feature after which messages sent to a chat will disappear.

WhatsApp initially introduced the Messages That Disappear feature in November of last year, but it has so far only allowed users to dismiss new messages after seven days.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the 90 days option has only now made it to the WhatsApp Android beta in the latest version, 2.21.9.6. A screenshot has also been shared by WABetaInfo.

This suggests the 90 days option will come alongside the existing option to auto-delete messages after seven days. You can see the time limit options including 7 days, 90 days, 24 hours.

There is an option to turn the feature off completely.

When the ‘disappearing messages’ feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel more private. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have control over the feature.

As far as the media files are concerned, the media you receive in WhatsApp will be automatically downloaded to your photos. If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.

How to activate Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat on your Android or iOS smartphone and visit any contact chat.

Step 2: You then need to tap on the name of the contact and then tap again on the “Disappearing Messages” setting.

Step 3: If prompted, tap Continue and select On. If you want to disable disappearing messages, then you can go back to this setting and Select off. You can follow the same process to enable disappearing messages in a group chat.

The Facebook-owned instant messaging app also recently announced the planned ability to transfer chat history between iOS and Android devices. However, it is currently limited to users moving between iPhone and Samsung devices.