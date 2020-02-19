What you need to know about Kiambu deputy governor nominee

Joyce Wanjiku Ngugi, the widow of the late Gatundu South MP Joseph Ngugi, has been appointed as Kiambu’s new deputy governor.

The mother of two sprang to the limelight in 2014 after she expressed her interest in vying for Gatundu South parliamentary seat following the death of her husband in June 2014.

Here are a few things to know about her:

Work



In 2019, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed her the chairperson of the National Council of Children Service.

Education

She holds a Diploma in Drug Addiction counselling (SAPTA), a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Egerton University, and a Master’s Degree in Education from Kenyatta University.

Family

She is the widow of former Gatundu South MP Joseph Ngugi who died in office in June 2014.

Politics

Following the death of her husband, she expressed her intention to succeed him on a TNA ticket but was defeated at the nomination by incumbent Moses Kuria. Her petition against Kuria’s candidature was thrown out by then NA nominations appeal tribunal chairperson Faith Waigwa. She later dropped out of the race in 2017 after announcing her independent candidature.

Next steps

Wanjiku will be vetted by the county assembly before she takes up her position as Kiambu’s deputy governor.