What next for 10,000 university students in ‘bogus’ degree programmes?





University education regulator has assured students in higher learning institutions that it is working with institutions whose programmes have not been approved to solve the issue.

Commission for University Education (CUE) chief executive officer Mwenda Ntarangwi said there is no need for students already taking the programmes to panic.

“We have taken care of the issues of programmes that were not approved and working with universities to iron out any lingering issues. There is no cause for alarm. We value students and don’t want them to panic,” said Prof Ntarangwi in a statement.

The Chief executive officer explained that some of the programmes were not approved because the universities did not submit required documents among others.

‘OUR STANDARDS’

“Some were not submitted to CUE and in others we used feedback received from universities about their capacities. We used our standards and calculated capacities for programmes against the information the universities declared,” said Prof Ntarangwi.

A report by CUE indicate that a number of bachelor’s degree courses in 26 universities have not been approved, this is as placement of students in Universities comes to an end on February 23.

The courses include; Bachelor of Arts in geography, political science, community development, development and policy studies and counselling psychology.

Other unauthorized arts courses are economics, Kiswahili, international relations, public administration and governance, and peace education. Questionable science courses include applied statistics with computing, actuarial science, botany, informatics and natural resource management.

Others are management and information, human nutrition and dietetics, public health, and biochemistry.