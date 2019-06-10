What Moi told Kalonzo after Jonathan’s death

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has now revealed the details of a private conversation he held with retired President Daniel arap Moi following the death of Jonathan Moi two months ago.

According to the Wiper Party leader, the retired president asked him to work with his son, Senator Gideon Moi, who has expressed presidential ambition ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

WORK TOGETHER

“When I visited Mzee Moi accompanied by Senator Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and my son Kennedy, Mzee Moi told me to work with Senator Moi and President Uhuru Kenyatta. Those were precisely Mzee’s words, the only thing he didn’t tell us is how to do it,” Kalonzo said on Sunday.

Kalonzo, who was speaking during a church fundraiser in Kitui, pledged to heed the retired president’s advice, saying he is ready to work with the younger Moi to bring positive change to the country.

Speaking at the same function, Senator Moi lauded Musyoka as a man of integrity and hinted on a possible political alliance between his party Kanu and the Wiper Democratic Movement ahead of the 2022 elections.

VISIONARY LEADERS

“Kalonzo you are like-minded, a man of integrity and I respect you for that and those are the people we can work together,” said Moi.

Their host, Senator Wambua, called on the two leaders to work together because they are both visionary leaders.

“The future of this country looks like this, these are humble leaders who have dignity and should be given a chance to lead this country, and when you see Kalonzo and Senator Gideon seated together just know that plans are in place,” said Wambua.