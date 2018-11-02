What Jacque Maribe told Dennis Itumbi about her remand experience

Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe opened up to State House Secretary of Digital Communication Dennis Itumbi on what staying at Nairobi Remand Prison taught her.

Pulse Magazine on Friday published a piece written by Itumbi that detailed his conversation with Maribe about her experiences at the remand prison.

“By the way the other day, I told her – as her very supportive father and mother listened – that people are saying am trying to win you back. ‘Tell them, we share a soul, something deeper than love, a friendship that words can only spell but not explain,’ she responded,” read Itumbi’s article in part.

Itumbi wrote how he asked Maribe if remand had made her a poet.

‘BIGGER DUTY’

“’No, it has just taught me that journalism has a bigger duty than just covering events. I have so many stories to tell one day, when all this is over,’ she responded,” wrote Itumbi.

Itumbi, in his Pulse Magazine article, described the genesis of his friendship with Maribe, writing how they met at a press conference and he introduced himself as a pig farmer.

Their friendship has been a topic of discussion online with many claiming it was more of a love story than just friendship.

The two have however maintained that they share a friendship that is deeper than love.

Itumbi was always present during Maribe’s plea taking and bail hearing for the Monica Kimani murder case, he often visited her in prison where she was held for a month.