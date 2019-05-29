Join our WhatsApp Channel
Wetangula finally speaks on fake gold seized in city

By Evelyne Musambi May 29th, 2019 1 min read

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula has for the first time spoken on the ongoing police crackdown on fake gold business in the city.

Media reports had on Wednesday indicated that the Bungoma Senator was expected to report at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road o record a statement over the fake gold scam.

Detectives seek to establish whether Wetangula is a victim or a player in the scam.

Detectives are also probing the authenticity of a leaked telephone conversation alleged to be between Senator Wetangula and a representative of the Dubai royal family over the fake gold scandal that has hit the country.

Wetangula on Wednesday told journalists that the matter is a ‘non-issue’.

“I am here because I am here. I am here for my party meeting. I am not aware of what you are talking about and it’s a non-issue to me and I do not want to engage in it,” said a stern Wetangula.

“From here, I’m going to condole the family of Oduyo Oprong, I’ll be in a committee meeting at senate and I’ll be at the plenary in the afternoon,” he explained.

Probed on what he knows about the gold scam, he retorted; “I’ve just told you it’s a non issue and I don’t want to engage in a non issues.”

