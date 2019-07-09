Wetangula’s condolences message to Kadenge’s family lands him in trouble

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been viciously trolled online after sending his message of condolences to the family of Kenyan football legend Mzee Joe Kadenge, who died in a Nairobi hospital on Sunday morning.

Wetangula was among numerous Kenyans, including political leaders, who flooded social media with their tributes and messages of condolences to Kadenge’s family immediately news of the retired footballer’s death broke.

“The curtain has fallen on our football legend Joe Kadenge. His football artistry equalled modern day Thierry Henry, Christian Ronaldo, George Weah, Samuel Etoo etc. We must have a proper policy for the welfare of our sports heroes/heroines. RIP Joe,” Wetangula tweeted.

But it appears many Netizens were not too pleased with the “proper policy” and “welfare” bit in Wetangula’s message.

THE TROLLS

“But compare the lifestyles of those whom you have mentioned and that of Joe. Does it make any sense especially now that you knew about him and knew that he needed support? As a leader, I believe you can do something better including formulating those policies and not on Twitter,” tweeted @alinory_KWENA.

“RIP but sir, why say now n yet you have been in government all along… Sometimes… God help,” commented @RafBiks.

“You were once powerful law maker, you ought to have done what you are telling us today long before the fall,” @TitusOdero8 wrote.

“You are the legislator, and all that you legislators know is saying but when it comes to acting, you pass and prioritize policies that benefits you. This is sub optimization,” said ‏ @titus_qemboy

“Those would be my exact words, most sports, music and other talented artists in diverse fields languish in poverty coz the ministry of arts and culture is just a ghost. We really need clear and proper mechanisms that cascade down to every person not some handouts for expedience,” @FELIXMYCALL tweeted.