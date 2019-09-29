Westlands MP reveals how he was once ‘mistreated’ at his brother’s law firm

Westlands Member of Parliament, Timothy Wanyonyi, has revealed how he was once ‘mistreated’ after at his elder brother’s Moses Wetangula’s law firm.

Wanyonyi is person leaving with disability after was shot on the back by carjackers in 1998, an incident that confined him to a wheelchair.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Wanyonyi, who is a former director of the Kenyan Paraplegic Organization, recounted how the firm his brother co-owned withdraw all his clients after the accident.

“In the office where I was working, they withdrew all my clients, they withdrew all the files. I could go to the office and sit there idly. For several days, in fact, for more than a year, I was in that office doing absolutely nothing,” Wanyonyi recalled.

Wanyonyi confronted his elder brother Wetangula who said the firm was trying to protect him from work stress.

“Later on when I confronted my employer, who is my elder brother, I told him I don’t like what was going on. Then he told me ‘you know, I’m trying to protect you’,” the MP narrated.

The lawmaker says he took his frustrations at work to his wife back at home and admitted that during that period he became very hostile to her.

ELECTIVE POLITICS

“In the beginning I was very hostile, I rescinded her, I wanted to push her away but she kept encouraging me. She never even at one point showed any discouragement, but I know she was suffering,” Wanyonyi said.

To get his life back on the track, Wanyonyi would later turn to therapy and counseling in Belgium.

When he returned home, he founded his own law firm and went ahead to vie for the Wetlands Parliamentary seat, which he won an ODM ticket.

Wanyonyi says he is done with elective politics as he has declared his interest for the governorship of Nairobi come 2022.