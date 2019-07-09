How Westlands MP came through for the people of Kibra constituency

For the past five months, Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth, has been away seeking medical treatment abroad.

But throughout that period, his constituents have not been unrepresented, thanks to his fellow legislator’s efforts.

Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, is the man who has temporarily been the custodian of Kibra Constituency in Okoth’s absence.

TREATMENT

This information has been revealed by ODM party on their official Twitter handle, following Okoth’s return home and his subsequent first appearance in public at the weekend.

“Westlands MP @HonTimWanyonyi has been representing Kibra MP @okothkenneth in the Constituency for the period he was away for treatment. Yesterday he joined Ken for the annual Kibra Music Festival. This is the true spirit of brotherhood #MbelePamoja,” read the tweet.

Earlier in the year, Mr Okoth revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced Colorectal Cancer.

MEDICAL CONDITION

“Napambana na hali yangu kabisa (I am dealing with my condition). Chemo drugs are brutal on the skin and immunity system,” Okoth had responded in a tweet when asked by a tweep how he was fairing.

While he was away in France, the 41-year-old legislator did not shy away from updating members of the public on his medical condition.

On Sunday, the MP attended the annual Kibra Music Festival accompanied by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and the Westlands MP.