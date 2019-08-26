West Pokot governor demands ‘mbavu’ share of oil revenue – VIDEO

West Pokot Governor, Prof John Lonyangapuo, on Monday left President Uhuru Kenyatta and other guests in stitches when he said his county deserved to get a handsome share of the revenue from the oil export by the Kenyan Government.

Speaking during the the flagging-off of the inaugural shipment of Kenyan crude oil from the port of Mombasa, Governor Lonyangapuo told the president that his people had ensured a top notch security for the oil consignment.

“By the way vile ndungu yangu kutoka Turkana ameongea hapa hakusema kwamba wale wametupea security ya kutosha kwa hiyo trucks ni watu ya West Pokot. Kwa hivyo sisi tunaongoja mbavu, wewe kata mguu, wengine waende na kichwa na ngozi lakini sisi mbavu,” Lonyangapuo said amid laughter.

Kenya has now entered the league of oil exporting nations with 200,000 barrels expected to be exported.

The crude oil was harvested from Turkana oil fields by Tullow Oil.

A report from the government intimated that a Chinese company known as Chemchina bought the first batch of the Kenyan crude oil at Sh 1.2 billion.