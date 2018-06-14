Mohammed Sani (left) and Ousman Ibrahim Bako at the DCI headquarters in May 2016. PHOTO | FILE

Two foreigners have been jailed for 10 years by a Nairobi court after they were found guilty of being part of one of an international fake currency ring.

The two, identified as Mohammed Sani alias Dr Mustafa from Nigeria and Ousman Ibrahim Bako from Cameroon, were in May 2016 arrested by detectives and found about Sh111 billion in counterfeit foreign cash.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi on Thursday also sentenced the two to six more months for being in the country illegally.

ARRESTED

According to the detectives who arrested them, one man was picked at Kilimani, while his accomplice was apprehended at Diamond Park Estate, off Mombasa Road.

Police said they found $693.1 million and 369.6 million Euros in safes. The dollars were in denominations of 100, while the Euros were in 500s.

Also found were money printing machines, cutters, scanners, five safes, two computers, chemicals, masks and foil paper.

The notes were taken for forensic examination and found to have at least 70 per cent security features of the genuine currencies.

RELATED STORY: Police bust international fake currency cartel in Nairobi