Wendy Waeni’s former manager Joe Mwangi wanted by DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has issued a warrant of arrest for contortionist Wendi Waeni’s former manager, Joe Mwangi.

The DCI, in a tweet, said they had obtain evidence that Joe had forged documents purporting to be from a cabinet secretary and issuing threats to the girl’s mother Magdalene Mbele who is a complainant.

“Mr Joseph Mwangi NDUTA alias Joe whose photos appear below is #Wanted by @DCI_Kenya Detectives in connection with the Forgery of a Letter purporting to be from a Cabinet Secretary threatening the complainant- Magdalene Mbele of some consequences,” the DCI tweeted.

Mwangi has been asked to report to the DCI offices in Nairobi. Wendy is a Kenyan contortionist who has performed for audiences around the world and two African Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame.

INTERVIEW ON CITIZEN

During an interview on Citizen TV’s JKL show, Wendy alleged that she had not received a single penny for her performances over the past five years from her former manager.

On the show, she spoke about her career revealing that although she had successfully been able to build her brand and receive global recognition, she is yet to reap the fruits of her labour.

This, she said, is all because of her former manager Mwangi who, according to her, did not share the money generated from her talent.

Wendy and her mother have been forced to live in a single room in Huruma with her mother resorting to “selling sweets and cigarettes” to make ends meet.

“I have been performing all over the world Jeff, I have performed in Germany, Rwanda, China but right now I live in Huruma in a single room, and I have not got even a single penny. My Mum is really suffering right now, I know she is working right now she sells sweets,” said Wendy Waeni.

Wendy started gymnastics at age four while living in Huruma estate where her current group used to practice in an open field.