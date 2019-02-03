I ‘dumped’ Wema Sepetu because of her love for gay men, ex-boyfriend claims

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu with her new boyfriend, who has only been identified as Chrintony. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu with her new boyfriend, who has only been identified as Chrintony. PHOTO | COURTESY





Wema Sepetu’s ex-boyfriend, Patrick Christopher better known as PCK, has finally responded to claims that he was allegedly kicked out of the Bongo movie actress’ house by her mother.

PCK now claims that he actually ended the relationship because of Wema’s childishness and obsession with homosexual men.

“Mahusiano yalikuwepo nimetembea naye muda mrefu sana ila nikaona at the end of the day utoto mwingi kesho utamwona yuko na kundi la mashoga,” PCK said.

SEX VIDEO

PCK’s claims have come just a week after Wema introduced her new boyfriend Chrintony.

Rumours have been rife that PCK was allegedly kicked out of Wema’s house in Mbezi, by her mother, Mariam Sepetu, last October because the actress had not introduced him officially.

Despite the embarrassment, Wema and PCK continued with their relationship only for them to part ways after their steamy sex video was leaked online, landing the actress in big trouble.

Wema would later accuse PCK, whom she had previously described as future husband, for the leaked video.

GAY OBSESSION

But PCK says the actress recorded the video herself and leaked it out.

“Kinachoniuma ni kwa sababu dunia nzima inadhani ni mimi niliyevujisha zile video wakati zile video na picha tulikuwa naye mwenyewe anapiga, video anajirekodi,” PCK said.

The Burundian, who was planning to marry Wema as second wife, has since returned back to his country.

Claims of Wema’s strange obsession with gay men aren’t new. A while back it was reported that her mother was forced to kick out several gay men who Wema invited to live in her house.