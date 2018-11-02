Wema Sepetu arraigned in court over steamy video

Bongo actress Wema Sepetu was on Thursday arraigned in court to answer to charges of posting sexually explicit content on social media against Tanzanian laws.

Wema was however released on a bond of Tsh10 million (Ksh440, 000) by the Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam after denying the charges.

She set to appear in court on November 20, 2018 when the case will be mentioned.

The charges rise from a steamy video Wema posted on Instagram video with a man she described as her future husband. In the video, the two are in bed and kissing.

The charges come after Wema was banned by the Tanzania Film board and Communication Authority (TCRA) from acting and making films in the country.

The period of the ban is unknown.