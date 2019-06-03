Wednesday declared public holiday to end Ramadhan fasting

Muslims faithfuls, led by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (front row, third right), during the Idd-ul-Fitr prayers at Ronald Ngala Grounds in Mombasa in this photo taken on June 15, 2018. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT

The Government has declared Wednesday, June 5 a public holiday to allow the Muslim community to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr which mark the end of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Through a gazette notice, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made the declaration on Monday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, the 5th June, 2019 shall be a public holiday,” read part of the notice.

Idd-ul-Fitr follows the end of the holy month of Ramadhan during which Muslims are expected to fast and pray.

HOLY MONTH

The holy month begins with the sighting of the moon, after the month of Shaaban, during which Muslims all over the world are expected to commence fasting. During Ramadhan, Muslims fast during the day and break their fast after sunset.

They pray, recite the Koran and attend the Mosque frequently during which they pray in the wee hours of the night commonly referred to as Qiyamul Layl or Tahajud.

The Idd-ul-Fitr celebration is the culmination of 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

When Ramadhan ends, “Shawwal” begins. Muslims join for communal prayer, for listening to further sermons (“khutba”) and engage in acts of charity.