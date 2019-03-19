Join our WhatsApp Channel
#WeCannotIgnore: Kenyans put Jubilee on the spot over hunger crisis

By Hilary Kimuyu March 19th, 2019 1 min read

Kenyans have put the Jubilee regime on the spot as hunger ravages people in Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) counties in the countries.

An estimated 1.1 million Kenyans are facing starvation in Samburu, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Mandera, Wajir, Baringo, Kilifi, Tana River, West Pokot, Makueni, Kajiado, and Kwale.

On Monday, after days of denial, the government announced a Sh2 billion funding to facilitate ongoing food relief programs and water trucking in the 13 counties.

Food security is among President Uhuru Kenyatta’s big four agenda for the second term and on social media platforms, Kenyans are telling him enough is enough.

The hashtag #WeCannotIgnore has been trending on Tuesday.

Here are some of the messages that Kenyans want to reach President Kenyatta’s government.

