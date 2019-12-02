Weatherman warns of more rainfall till end of the month

As the current rains continue, residents of Nairobi have gotten a reality check on the city’s pathetic drainage system.

There have been reports of residential houses, hospitals and roads in the city being flooded following the rains that has been experienced in the last several days.

On Saturday night was the worst as pictures of the situation were shared online.

This even as the Meteorological Department said that the rainfall in several parts of the country will be above normal.

Aga Khan Hospital in Parklands and MP Shah Hospital were left under water for hours which forced Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to come to their aid.

Aga Khan Hospital were forced to halt services following the flooding and activate their emergency protocol.

“We have activated our emergency response protocols to ensure the safety of all patients, staff and visitors and see to it that there is minimal disruption of operations. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this extraordinary and unexpected act,” said the hospital in a statement.

Meanwhile, Governor Sonko gave an assurance that normalcy had been restored at the hospital.

HEAVY RAINFALL

“Following heavy rains in Nairobi that led to flooding in some parts of the city, our disaster response team managed to respond to emergency cases especially at Aga Khan Hospital in Parklands where normalcy has been restored. I thank the hospital’s management for good coordination,” said Sonko.

The weather man on the other hand said the weather outlook for the month of December indicates that most parts of the country are likely to experience above-average rainfall.

“The rainfall distribution, both in time and space, is expected to be generally good. Episodes of heavy rain are likely to continue being experienced in several parts of the country during the period,” Met department said.

The department attributed heavy rains being experienced in most parts of the country to sea surface temperatures anomalies in the Indian, Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. However, the rains are expected to subside in the last week of December.

Some of the areas the Met department has said will experience heavy rainfall in the coming days are Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia counties.

Counties falling within the highlands east of Rift Valley are also expected to experience heavy rainfall in the next four days. Counties in the South-Eastern and Coastal Kenya will have showers over several places. Other areas are expected to experience sunny intervals.