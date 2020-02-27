We fear for our lives inside City Hall of goons, Nairobi county top officers claim

Two highly-ranked employees of the Nairobi County government have publicly expressed fears over their safety at work.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Finance Executive Pauline Kahiga and Economic Planning Chief Officer Dr Washington Makodingo say they have been forced to beef up their personal security at their offices so as to protect themselves from goons.

“I have suffered, I no longer have a social life. Goons recently raided my office and vowed to kick me out. They told me I was not needed here and threatened to cause bodily harm. I reported the matter to the police because, with the history of violence in this office, you cannot take things for granted,” Makodingo told Nairobi News.

This interviewed was conducted in Dr Makodingo’s office on Tuesday afternoon, just around the same time Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko agreed on a deal to surrender key county functions to the national government.

Dr Makodingo also dismissed as ‘propaganda’ and ‘witch hunt’ reports circulating on social media that he was no longer serving in the role.

Kahiga too claims she has been threatened by goons and has reported the matter to the police.

The incidents are reportedly linked to the fallout between these two employees and Sonko, who was not available for comment.