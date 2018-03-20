Sudan, the last white male northern rhino in the world. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyans on Twitter on Tuesday mourned the death of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, who was killed through euthanasia.

Netizens blamed uncontrolled human activities for the death of Sudan, urging that much more needs to be done to conserve wildlife.

Sudan has been suffering from age-related complications that led to degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with extensive skin wounds.

The Ol Pejeta conservancy on Tuesday said Sudan was put to sleep on Monday after his condition deteriorated.

“His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal,” read a statement in part.

“The veterinary team from the Dvůr Králové Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service made the decision to euthanise him.”

Kenyans online mourned Sudan calling for better wildlife conservation policies.

@paulakahumbu tweeted; “BREAKING and HEARTBROKEN Sudan, the last northern white rhino has died in Kenya. A majestic species brought to its knees by our greed & ignorance, but mostly by inaction.”

@Fredrickwepukh2 wrote; “It is sad and very sad today…the last remaining white male rhino has left us.. Rest in Peace Sudan.”

@nyaspok added; “What is more Heartbreaking is that with all the science, you cannot confirm that you harvested semen from Sudan to save the species. SAD!”

@williamsila replied; “We failed him, all of us. #RIPSudan #WeFailedYou”

@yourspenfully commented; “But what are we doing to save the remaining Rhinos, elephants and all other species including those not endangered at present? #Tsavo is TOTALLY destroyed and the Elephants poached BRAZENLY? Our #NNP is being destroyed in the name of INFRASTRUCTURE devlp as we watch! @UKenyatta.”

@sammygic stated; “It’s unfortunate that we humans have caused an extinction of the only Northern white Rhino. i got the privilege to see Sudan, but my question is what about my kids and the generation to come. My heart is heavy. We thank you Sudan for the memories.”

@mwangsa1 wrotel “As we mourn the death of Sudan the last male Northern White Rhino, may we all pull together in efforts to conserve Mother Nature.”

@bakulidan replied; “Cry about the death of Sudan but shed some tears too for the extinction of honesty in Kenya.”

@mwendambogo commented; “I’ve seen extinction today. We need to protect our wildlife at all costs. Let’s save the Grevy’s Zebra lest they die out like Sudan”

@MwendeCharles wondered; “So do/did we really LOVE rhinos 🦏 or are we just trying to be relevant on @Twitter after Sudan’s death!?”

Some poked some fun, asking for three days of mourning and a gun salute to the last male northern white rhino.

@Nanyukikenya wrote; “Sudan anafaa apewe a proper sendoff… Apeleke kwa mortuary pale cottage hospital, burial ifanywe hapa Nanyuki na President to attend plus 21 gun salute #SudanForever.”

@Sapayian added; “Oya @UKenyatta kesho tunaenda kazi? Si just declare national holiday ndio twende maziko ya shujaa Sudan.”