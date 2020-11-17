Join our Telegram Channel
We can’t afford it, Nairobians tell Kenya Railways on DMU fares

By Hilary Kimuyu November 17th, 2020 2 min read

Kenyans have hit out at Kenya Railways (KR) over the Sh100 fixed charge that commuters will be charged in the newly launched park and ride passenger rail service of the Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) locomotives.

KR while releasing the schedule for the Nairobi Commuter Trains said commuters will operate on a fixed schedule across the city and will charge passengers Sh100 flat rate to each destination.

Kenyans were irked by the decision and expressed their dissatisfaction with the fare especially during off pick hours when Passenger Service Vehicles (PSV) reduce their fares.

The DMUs which will traverse through five estates across Nairobi and its environs, will be operating from Nairobi Central Station to the designated stops which were recently upgraded and completed last month.

The new development is expected to attract a substantial proportion of the 1.5 million people who commute into Nairobi CBD every day and make commuting easier.

Majority of Kenyans whom had been accustomed to paying Sh40 for short distances urged KR to relook at the new fares terming them as unrealistic and exploitative.

