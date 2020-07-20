We are coming for you, government warns errant bar owners





The government has issued a warning that it will commence a crackdown on entertainment joints that have been operating in contravention of the set guidelines and containment measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Health Ministry CAS Rashid Aman issued the warning during the ministry’s daily press briefing in Nairobi on Monday.

CURFEW HOURS

“It has come to our attention that a number of establishments, bars operate after curfew hours. Some of these restaurants convert into bars and this is being looked into,” said Dr Aman.

He spoke two days after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arrested while drinking with 10 revellers past curfew hours at a club in Kilimani.

Sakaja is expected in court over the matter on Tuesday.

REVOKE LICENCES

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has in the past warned that the government will permanently revoke licenses of entertainment joints violating government guidelines.

Dr Aman has also warned politicians who continue to hold public gatherings contrary to a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It seems like the increase in positive cases has not sunk among our people. We have continued to witness misbehaviour by some Kenyans including some of our leaders. Let us not behave like doubting Thomases,” he said.