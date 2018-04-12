Wazir Benson Masubo Chacha when he appeared before a Nairobi court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

The man accused of defrauding Members of Parliament under false pretences will remain in custody until a pre-bail report from his family and the victims is filed in court.

Chief Magistrate Roseline Oganyo on Thursday ordered Mr Wazir Benson Masubo Chacha to remain in prison custody until the Probation Officers report about his residence and domicility is availed in court.

“The bail determination by Mr Chacha will be deferred until a pre-bail report from his family members mostly his parents and victims of the fraud is filed on April 19, 2018,” the magistrate directed.

Mr Chacha is accused of defrauding MPs using the name of Murang’a Woman Representative Ms Sabina Chege.

The magistrate also ordered the Probation Department to dispatch a team of officers to proceed to Mr Chacha’s rural home in Masaba Village, Kuria Migori County to interview his parents, relatives, the local administration and the victims of the fraud and file a report before she can decide on the bail plea filed by defence lawyers Job Ngeresa and Edwin Saluny.

“I require a probation officers report about the accused’s character, conduct and his domicility since the investigating officer Chief Inspector John Kiprop says he is a flight risk as he was arrested in Tarime Tanzania attempting to flee to the Democratic Republic of Congo on March 30, 2018,” Mrs Oganyo directed.

“Although defence lawyers have told me the accused’s father Mr Joram Masubo is a former Mayor for Kehancha and that his family is well known, doubts have been cast and I need a detailed pre-bail report before I grant or deny him bail,” the magistrate, who deferred the bail ruling to April 19, 2018, further directed.