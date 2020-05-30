Watchman on the run after killing man in Huruma

Police are looking for a watchman who stabbed a man to death in Ngei area, Huruma after an argument.

Melvin Lugonzo lost his life after he accidentally stepped on the watchman’s chicken outside the apartment where he was guarding.

According to a police statement, a scuffle started after “the deceased stepped on the chicken and then that when the watchman engaged him in a chase before catching up to him and stabbing him.”

“The watchman then chased him and stabbed him on the chest. He also stabbed another lady who tried to intervene before taking off,” police said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is admitted.

Area residents tried to catch up with the watchman but he managed to getaway.

The body was moved by officers from Huruma police station to City Mortuary.